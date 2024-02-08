CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $209-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.67 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.63-1.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.65.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $243.17 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $245.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 97.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

