D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $643.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.18. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $654.02.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

