D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

