D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5,892.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after acquiring an additional 911,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,036,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after acquiring an additional 568,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after acquiring an additional 388,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

