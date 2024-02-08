D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.46 Million Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.40% of Source Capital worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Source Capital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 41.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $40.62 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

