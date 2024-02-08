D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.84 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth $967,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $44.25 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $491.18 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

