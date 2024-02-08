D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %
Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $552.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $531.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $593.17.
Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.