D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,350 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS DUSA opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $425.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.