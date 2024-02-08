D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $161.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,614 shares of company stock valued at $407,941,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

