D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $52.55 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

