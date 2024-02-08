D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,254 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after purchasing an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,585,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 507,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

