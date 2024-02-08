D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 283 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,106,000 after buying an additional 147,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

