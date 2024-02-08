D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,624 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

