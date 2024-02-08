D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 78,093 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,093 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.67 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

