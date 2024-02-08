DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a $162.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.64.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.