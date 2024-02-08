Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dayforce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Down 2.7 %

About Dayforce

Dayforce stock opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,311.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.