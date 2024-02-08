Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
