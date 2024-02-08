Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.05% from the company’s current price.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.69%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 402,047 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

