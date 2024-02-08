Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

