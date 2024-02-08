Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Deckers Outdoor worth $43,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $833.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $720.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.48. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Raymond James raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.