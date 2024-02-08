Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $78.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

