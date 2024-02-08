Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.45% of Delta Air Lines worth $106,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after purchasing an additional 498,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,323,000 after buying an additional 324,229 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

