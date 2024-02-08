Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.45% of Delta Air Lines worth $106,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,323,000 after purchasing an additional 324,229 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

