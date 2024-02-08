DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Down to $33.71

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.71, but opened at $32.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 346,687 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.1 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.