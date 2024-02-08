Desjardins Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s current price.

HRX has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.20.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$17.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515. The firm has a market cap of C$582.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$12.52 and a one year high of C$17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.51.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.01002 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

