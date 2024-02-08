Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $7.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.05. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. National Bankshares upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$79.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

