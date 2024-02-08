dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,197.67

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.50 million and approximately $10,197.67 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00152412 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,577,896 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99714375 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.