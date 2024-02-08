DHT (NYSE:DHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. DHT’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Stock Up 4.8 %

DHT stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DHT by 148.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

