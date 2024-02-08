Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.88. The company had a trading volume of 333,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

