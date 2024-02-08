Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $36,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.50. 40,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,807. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

