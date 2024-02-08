Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.85.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.
