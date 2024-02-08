Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.85.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,018,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 811,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 283,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

