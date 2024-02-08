Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DISV remained flat at $25.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 265,880 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

