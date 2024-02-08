Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Diodes updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Trading Down 2.2 %

Diodes stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49. Diodes has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Benchmark dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.