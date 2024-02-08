Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,210 ($40.24).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($43.88) to GBX 3,800 ($47.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

DPLM opened at GBX 3,318 ($41.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,401.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,190.69. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,642 ($45.66). The firm has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,655.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,333.33%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.00), for a total value of £737,000 ($923,906.23). In other Diploma news, insider Chris Davies acquired 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,546 ($44.45) per share, with a total value of £135,599.04 ($169,987.51). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,350 ($42.00), for a total value of £737,000 ($923,906.23). Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

