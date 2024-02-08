Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $34.10. Approximately 14,284,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 69,778,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

