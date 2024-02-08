Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.50. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 4,543,085 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period.

