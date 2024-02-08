Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

2/8/2024 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/22/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

12/20/2023 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

12/18/2023 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Discover Financial Services had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.14. 255,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

