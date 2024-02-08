Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$101.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$101.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$98.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$74.36 and a twelve month high of C$101.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$97.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.3802448 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

