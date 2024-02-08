Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Boosted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,076. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $439.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

