Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Boosted by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of DPZ traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,076. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $439.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.85.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
