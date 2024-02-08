Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson stock opened at $66.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

