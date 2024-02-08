DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Prabir Adarkar Sells 8,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $839,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 928,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,432,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

