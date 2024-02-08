DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Keith Yandell Sells 3,500 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $114.33 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

