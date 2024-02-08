Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.3 %

NWN stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

