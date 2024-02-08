Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.