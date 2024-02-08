Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,858,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 245,648 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 189,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Stock Up 0.3 %

AEG stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

