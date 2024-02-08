Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

