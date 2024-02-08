Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,000.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.5 %

IHG stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

