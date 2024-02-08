Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

