Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Gartner by 23.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,254 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,371 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $449.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

