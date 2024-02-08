Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.24 and its 200 day moving average is $246.12. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

