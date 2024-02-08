Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 2,351 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Blackstone by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 185,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 109,053 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $190,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $126.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.